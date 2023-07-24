A weak cold front has brought slightly cooler and less humid weather in Acadiana this Monday morning. Temperatures have fallen into the 70s to 60s with dew points in the mid-60s. A pleasant morning will be followed by a scorching but not muggy afternoon. Highs today will reach the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Humidity levels will start to creep back up Tuesday, followed by muggy conditions returning for the latter half of the workweek. Beginning tomorrow, a few pop-up showers or storms are possible every afternoon.