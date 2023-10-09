Acadiana is finally getting its first taste of fall with cool to chilly temperatures this Monday morning. A beautiful day is expected as the afternoon turns seasonably warm under mostly sunny skies. Tonight won’t be as cool with lows into the upper 50s.

We are tracking a disturbance on Wednesday. Showers and storms could be widespread across our region, starting as early as Tuesday night. Rainfall totals could be above 1″ to 2″ inches closer to the coast. No severe weather is expected with this system.

Sunshine should return over the weekend making for great conditions to view the solar eclipse. Maximum Eclipse will happen at 12:03 pm on Saturday as 82% of the Sun will be blocked by the Moon.