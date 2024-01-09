A cold and windy day is ahead for Acadiana. Most rainfall has ended early this morning but pockets of mist and drizzle are possible. Temperatures today will stay stuck in the 40s to 50s as skies begin to clear for the afternoon. The bigger story is the wind as gusts could get as strong as 45 mph. Winds are expected to ease this evening as temperatures fall into the lower to mid-30s.
DOPPLER 10 STORM TEAM
7-Day Forecast
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Doppler 10 Daily Weather Forecast
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
Download the KLFY app
The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.
It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.