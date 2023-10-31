Cold and windy weather continues in Acadiana for your Halloween as isolated light rains hang around until the afternoon. Wind chills are close to the upper 30s this morning as northerly winds are still gusting over 20 mph. Expect more very breezy weather later today as temperatures only climb into the upper 50s. A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for Rapides and Avoyelles Parish.

Pockets of light rain with mist and drizzle are possible this morning into the early afternoon hours. Clearing skies should happen later in the day leading to dry weather for trick-or-treating. Very chilly and breezy conditions continue this evening so dress warmly.