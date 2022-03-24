Mostly sunny skies will dominate the rest of the day as temperatures rise into the mid-70s. A breezy west/southwest wind in the 10-20 mph range.

Clear skies for tonight will allow for temperatures to fall into the mid-40s by tomorrow morning, so another chilly morning is expected tomorrow. With mostly sunny skies, we’ll warm some 30-degrees through the day, once again reaching the mid-70s.





As we steadily receive northwest flow on the backside of a trough, the fantastic weather will persist through the weekend as a warming trend begins. Highs this weekend into the mid-upper 70s.

By next week, a ridge of high pressure will build across Texas. This will lead to some very warm temperatures, some of which will move into the area Monday and Tuesday. Due to this ridge, highs may reach the low-mid 80s across the area Monday and Tuesday.

By mid-week next week, another strong trough will approach the area. This will spawn a surface low across Texas and a front will sweep across the area Wednesday afternoon/evening. This will bring us our next round of storms.