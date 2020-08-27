14-year-old girl as first confirmed Hurricane Laura fatality in Louisiana

Weather

by: WGNO Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE – The first confirmed fatality in Louisiana from Hurricane Laura has been reported by the office of Governor John Bel Edwards.

Deputy Chief of Staff Christina Stephens tweeted the grim news just after 8 a.m.

“@LouisianaGov says he got the report of the first fatality from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. A 14 year old girl who died when a tree fell on her home. We do expect that there could be more fatalities,” Stephens wrote.

Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight in Cameron Parish, leaving a trail of devastation over a large swath of southwestern Louisiana.

