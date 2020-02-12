Wealth Wednesday

Live Now
Overcast

Abbeville

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
53°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
53°F Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
53°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
53°F Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

