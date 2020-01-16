Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Watchdog investigating how EPA handled small refinery waivers

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After months of complaints from farmers, a government watchdog has agreed to launch an investigation examining how the Trump administration is handling its small refinery waiver program.

The waivers are supposed to go to oil refineries that can’t afford to blend ethanol. But Midwest lawmakers say the system is being abused, and it’s costing farmers millions.

Rep. Cindy Axne and Rep. Abby Finkenauer, both Democrats from Iowa, are hoping a new investigation by the Government Accountability Office will unveil what they call abuse by the Trump administration. They say the Environmental Protection Agency violated the law by allowing a record number of oil refineries to opt out of blending ethanol.

“That doesn’t just hurt our farmers, either,” Axne said. “We’ve seen John Deere lay off people, we have ethanol plants who literally have closed down.”

Axne added that excessive waivers cost farmers millions and should only go to small producers — not fuel giants like Chevron and ExxonMobil.

“We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can so that our farmers get a fair shake,” Finkenauer said.

The congresswomen, along with 10 other Midwest lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, started calling for an investigation in August 2019.

But those in the oil industry, like Derrick Morgan with American Fuel Petrochemical Manufacturers, doubt the results will dig up anything.

“Small refinery exemptions haven’t impacted the overall marketplace, so I think this investigation is without purpose in that regard,” he said.

Morgan says he believes the investigation will prove the law was followed.

“As more ethanol has been required to be blended into gasoline, it’s not surprising that more small refineries would be able to show that they’re disproportionally impacted.”

The GAO says the investigation will begin in the next few months, but don’t know how long it will take to complete.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
59°F Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories