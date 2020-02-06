Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Violent attacks on migrants one year into ‘Remain in Mexico’

Washington-DC

The Trump administration is calling the Migrant Protection Protocols a success

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Trump administration is calling the “Remain in Mexico” asylum policy a success but problems with the program include attacks — sometimes deadly attacks — on people waiting in Mexico.

The Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols, commonly known as “Remain in Mexico,” started a year ago.

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley calls it “an evil, terrible program” that rejects refugees.

“We’re going to throw you back into Mexico where you’re in these very dangerous border communities,” he said.

Human Rights First says more than 800 asylum seekers reported being violently attacked while waiting in Mexico. It’s likely many more crimes go unreported.

“We’ve seen a tremendous number of assaults, of rapes, of kidnappings, of extortion,” said Merkley.

Since its start, the program expanded from Central America to also include Cuba and Brasil.

Critics say once people are sent back to Mexico, there’s no way to reach them because they have no address or phone number. Acting Deputy Director of DHS Ken Cuccinelli defends the program and says there’s no real need to get ahold of them.

“They always have a court date, they always have a set point and time when they’re expected to come back across the border,” he said.

About 58,000 migrants were sent back to Mexico so far remain in Mexico. Cuccinelli says courts are finding only a low percentage of those individuals have valid asylum claims.

“It has worked very well to achieve the policies of the U.S. government and to help us, frankly, implement the immigration laws of this country,” Cuccinelli said.

House Democrats have promised to investigate the “Remain in Mexico” program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

42°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

39°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

43°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

44°F Few Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 35F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 35F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories