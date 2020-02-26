Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Veteran groups push to make mental health a top priority

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Veterans groups say they are pushing Congress to make veterans’ issues, such as mental health, a top priority.

Army veteran Sergio Alfaro said he has dealt with PTSD for more than 15 years since serving in Iraq. He shared his story with lawmakers in Washington.

“These are things that hamper your life and prevent you from living the life you would want to live and finding the happiness that I believe all Americans are entitled,” said Alfaro.

Indiana Representative Jim Banks, a former servicemember, sits on the House Veterans Affairs Committee and wants to get veterans more individual help.

“There’s so much more that we can do at the federal level, the state level, the local level,” said Banks.

Veterans groups including the Wounded Warrior project laid out their legislative priorities to congress this week.

Experts say the rate of veteran suicides continues to climb presenting a challenge to congress as the best way to tackle the problem.

Alfaro says his own story is his most effective and will help other veterans.

“I’m able to get the message across to these people that there are still so many veterans that are still suffering,” said Alfaro.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

47°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Colder. Low 32F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Colder. Low 32F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

49°F Few Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar