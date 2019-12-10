Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

USMCA could be passed before the end of the year

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — After more than a year of negotiations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats in the House have finally reached a deal with the Trump Administration on the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

“We were in range for awhile but until we could cross a certain threshold of enforcement, for our workers’ rights, for environment, and for the prescription drug issue,” says Pelosi.

Representatives from all three countries met in Mexico City on Tuesday to sign the modified USMCA, which includes the changes House Democrats wanted. Now each country’s legislature will have to vote to confirm the new agreement.

Texas Republican Congressman Kevin Brady says he expects the deal will now fly through Congress.

“This agreement is so solid there really is no excuse for any member of Congress to oppose it,” says Brady.

The White House says it is preparing to submit the ratifying documents to Congress. Once that happens, Congress has 90 days to vote on the USMCA — but only eight working days left this year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

49°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

49°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
23 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories