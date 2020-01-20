Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

U.S. immigration courts overwhelmed by migrants awaiting hearings

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar says the U.S. immigration courts are overwhelmed by migrants waiting for a hearing.

“There are times where they have to wait two, three, four years before they go in front of a judge,” says Cuellar.

Congress set aside funding to hire 100 additional immigration judges in the latest spending bill, bringing the number of authorized immigration judges to 534 but Cuellar says there’s still a big problem.

“The courtrooms have not matched the number of judges,” says Cuellar.
Right now, there are only 426 courtrooms, which means more than 100 judges are having a hard time doing their jobs.

Congress has set aside more than $5 billion this year for the upkeep and construction of federal buildings. Cuellar says he wants to use some of this money to rent and construct federal courtrooms.

New Mexico Democrat Deb Haaland says this will speed up the asylum process and decrease the backlog of cases.

“It will do every bit of good to make sure we are processing all those cases in a legal way, in a fair way,” says Haaland.

Cuellar says the added space can be used for judges to hear immigrants in person or by video conference.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Generally clear. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
30°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories