Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

U.S. House passes PROact in effort to help labor unions

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Late Thursday, the House of Representatives passed the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PROact, in an attempt to help the country’s labor unions.

“PROact will make sure people who work in this country have the freedom to form a union so they can get their fair share of the American pie,” Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline said.

Democrats like Cicilline say right now, only 10 percent of American workers belong to unions. Virginia Democrat Bobby Scott says if that number goes up, it would bring higher wages, better benefits and safer working conditions.

“Majority of the people [are] not in unions and would like to be in one,” Scott said.

The bill passed, mostly along party lines, with opposition from House Republicans saying it will hurt American businesses.

“There are over 50 harmful provisions in this bill which are bad for workers, job creators and the U.S. economy,” North Carolina Republican Virginia Foxx said.

And Republicans like Foxx and Michigan’s Tim Walberg say this could lead to an abuse of power from unions.

“But any reforms we make to federal labor laws should put workers first, not union leaders first,” Michigan Republican Tim Walberg said.

Despite the promise of a presidential veto, Democrats hope the bill inspires their supporters to vote in the upcoming election. The bill now moves on to the Senate, where it isn’t expected to get much traction.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories