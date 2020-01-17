Live Now
Two Texans will play a big role in Trump impeachment trial

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — On Tuesday, when the Senate gavels in the formal start of the impeachment trial into President Donald Trump, two Texans will be front and center.

Texas Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia is one of the seven House managers who will try to convince Senators to vote in favor of removing Trump from office.

“I will be carrying not only the weight of my oath, but also our democracy,” says Garcia. “We’ll let the jurors decide, but we are going to make our case and I believe it is a very strong case.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she picked Garcia because of her judicial background.

“Ms. Garcia was later elected the first Hispanic and first woman to be elected in her own right to the Harris County Commissioner’s Court,” says Pelosi.

On the other side, arguing on behalf of Trump, former Baylor University President Ken Starr — who also brings his experience from the part he played in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

The President faces charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress, but as part of Trump’s legal team, Starr will argue the President did nothing wrong.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the trial will begin on Tuesday and run six days a week, including Saturdays.

