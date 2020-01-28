Breaking News
Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Trump announces ‘win-win’ Israel-Palestine peace plan

Washington-DC

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Trump has announced his plan to broker peace in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine.

The president made the announcement on Tuesday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Under this vision, Jerusalem will remain Israel’s undivided — very important — undivided capital,” Trump said.

The president said his “vision provides a win-win for both sides” and ensures security protections for Israel and a path to statehood for Palestine if certain conditions are met.

Reaction from Capitol Hill was almost immediate. Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said portions of the plan violate both U.S. and international laws.

“Any claim that this plan envisions a Palestinian state is just false. The plan allows Israel to control all security matters inside the Palestinian “state”, and thus it’s not a state at all,” Murphy tweeted.

U.S. Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the state department is working to get Palestine on board with the president’s plan.

“Our diplomats on the ground are working every single day, meeting with opposition parties, the Palestinians, meeting with civil society,” Ortagus said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers only got a two-page summary of the president’s plan.

“If there’s a possibility of peace, we want to give it a chance. So, see what the rest of the 80 pages say,” she said.

Trump administration officials are hopeful Arab allies like Saudi Arabia will encourage Palestine to give the Trump Middle East peace plan a chance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
50°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Opelousas

60°F Few Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

60°F Few Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
50°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories