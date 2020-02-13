Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Trump admin has warning for sanctuary cities: consequences are coming

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Trump administration is warning sanctuary cities and states that consequences are coming. 

“You’re actively undermining law enforcement. You put officers at risk, and the communities they’re supposed to be responsible to,” said Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Ken Cuccinelli. 

Cuccinelli says DHS is deciding how to deal with states like California, which he says illegally withhold information about undocumented criminals from federal authorities. 

He says in two cases city officials even warned undocumented immigrants about planned ICE raids. 

“We’re looking at all our options with respect to sanctuary cities and states, because of the harm done to public safety and national security,” Cuccinelli said.

DHS already took action In New York and Attorney General William Barr filed three federal lawsuits against New Jersey, California and King County in Washington State, pushing back against their sanctuary policies.

“Today is a significant escalation in the federal government’s effort to confront the resistance of sanctuary cities,” said Attorney General Barr. 

California Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., calls the attacks on sanctuary policies retribution. 

“We’re not going to give in to his kind of threat or intimidation,” Rep. Schiff said. “California doesn’t share his form of xenophobia.”

He says lawmakers representing California will do everything possible to prepare and to fight back. 

“The president has always had the attitude of you’re either with me or you’re against me,” Rep. Schiff said. “That goes for people, but it also goes for states.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar