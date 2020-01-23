Live Now
Senators struggling with major issue during Trump impeachment trial — their attention spans

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — As the Senate convenes for the third day of the impeachment trial into President Trump, Senators say it’s tough work staying alert and attentive, stuck at their desks, for eight hours and more each day.

Keeping quiet is one of the strict rules Senators must follow during the marathon sessions of the impeachment trial — and House managers say it isn’t easy holding the attention of 100 Senators for hours at a time.

“The days go long, in fact, I think I pulled my first all-nighter maybe since college,” says Jerry Moran.

Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow says Senators must sit at their desks without access to smart phones or tablets.

“When we break every 2-3 hours, people run to the cloakroom where the coffee is,” says Stabenow.

For decades, only water was allowed in the chamber but in 1966 a decision by the presiding officer allowed Senators to also drink milk.

The trial continues through Saturday, before picking back up on Monday.

