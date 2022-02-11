WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are putting pressure on tech companies, to stop the spread of child sexual abuse imagery.

“Those people in charge of these outlets are not doing enough to stop it,” Graham said.

“We’re not attacking tech, we’re attacking only the lack of accountability,” Blumenthal added.

The senators are advocating for their Earn It Act, which would remove a companies immunity for the transmission of this explicit material on their platforms.

“If they don’t act, after knowingly understanding the nature of the problem, they’re subject to civil and criminal liability,” Graham said.

Blumenthal says support from tech companies will help combat the problem.

“They have more than enough money to do the screening that is necessary,” Blumenthal said.

But some organizations say even though the bill has good intentions, it will prove to be more harmful.

“It would actually provide a get out of jail free card for child abusers,” NetChoice Vice President Carl Szabo said.

Szabo says the legislation would turn social media companies into a part of the government, and make any information they turn over, a violation of the Fourth Amendment.

“All of that material that was voluntarily turned over…becomes an unlawful search and seizure,” Szabo said.

Szabo warns if Congress doesn’t fix the legislation, bad actors and child abusers are more likely to get away with their crimes.