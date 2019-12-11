Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Senate prepares for possible impeachment trial

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Tuesday, House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against President Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

It’s expected the House of Representatives will vote to approve those articles as soon as next week, impeaching the President and setting the state for a trial in the Senate.

Senators are now gearing up for that historic development.

“I look forward if it comes to this in January, of sitting in the chamber, one of 100 senators and judging this only on the evidence, not what I think of the president,” said Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

Brown says senators have an obligation to set aside personal feelings on the President and judge only the evidence presented.

“I only care about is this a violation of the constitution,” said Brown.

If a Senate trial happens, all Senators swear an oath to impartial justice, something Senator Tammy Baldwin says she’ll honor.

“We have not seen the president put forth any witnesses or evidence to demonstrate his defense, I’m certainly anticipating we will see that,” said Baldwin.

Senate Republicans, like Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa say neither article of impeachment shows an impeachable offense.

“The Constitution says the reason for impeachment is you know treason, high crimes, misdemeanors and bribery. And he’s not charged with any of that,” said Grassley.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham also pushed back on Democrats only filing two articles of impeachment, since more had been considered.

“We expected it, but I think they know they don’t have anything,” said Grisham.

The House could vote on impeachment as soon as next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
41°F Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

44°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
41°F Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
41°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
41°F Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

49°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
22 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories