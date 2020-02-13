Live Now
Senate passes war powers resolution

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – President Trump faces pressure from members of the Senate after they passed the war powers resolution Thursday.

Eight Republican Senators joined every Senate Democrat to approve the war powers resolution.

“I’m glad that Congress is finally coming together in a bipartisan way to say we shouldn’t be at war without a vote of confidence,” Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said.

Sen. Kaine introduced the resolution to send a message to President Trump.

“You cannot start a war without us. If we’re going to send our troops into harm’s way where they’ll risk life and health, we should only do it following the most careful deliberation,” Kaine said.

“Taking a single action over a thirty day period of time is one thing,” said Virginia Senator Mark Warner.

Warner believes the resolution won’t prevent the President from defending the US in a time of emergency. “Putting our country back into war for years, that is something where Congress needs to have the courage to say either yes or no,” Warner said.

Senators wanted to send a message to the President after he ordered the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani without consulting Congress. But most Republicans, like West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito say the resolution is dangerous.

“That other countries know that the President doesn’t have all the tools that he needs  to react as quickly as he may want to,” Capito said.

The resolution now heads to the House where it should pass. But it’s unlikely to become law. The President says he’ll veto the resolution and there’s not enough support in Congress to override it.

