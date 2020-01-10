Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Senate Democrats call upon McConnell for fair, ‘real’ impeachment trial

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Senate trial against President Donald Trump is beginning to take shape, even before the House officially sends over the articles of impeachment.

Democrats are calling for a “real trial” with witness testimony, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said he has the votes needed to move the process along and follow the precedent set by former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said she plans to send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate soon, but did not specifically say when.

“I’ll send them over when I’m ready, and that will probably be soon,” Pelosi said.

In a letter sent to House Democrats, Pelosi told her colleagues she’s prepared to send them over and appoint managers for the Senate’s impeachment trial.

“As I said right from the start, we need to see the arena in which we are sending our managers, is that too much to ask?” Pelosi said.

The delayed delivery has allowed both House and Senate Democrats to urge McConnell to outline a fair trial, which includes witness testimony.

“My gut tells me we’ll be starting this trial rather soon,” Senator Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, said.

Casey said he’s preparing for the trial, but still continues his push for witnesses to come forward.

“All we’re saying is if you’re going to have a fair trial, you ought to have witnesses, it’s not a radical idea,” Casey said.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, agrees, saying it’s what the Founding Fathers intended.

“We should have the facts so that we can do our constitutional duty,” Gillibrand said.

Despite Democrats push for witnesses, McConnell said he has the votes to proceed with the first phase of the impeachment trial.

“There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure,” McConnell said. “We will not cede our authority to try this impeachment. The House Democrats’ turn is over.”

Congressman Tom Reed, R-New York, said it’s past time for the impeachment proceedings to conclude.

“The speaker should have sent this over to the Senate weeks ago to get this behind us,” Reed said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Opelousas

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
23 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories