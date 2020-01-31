Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Secretaries of state talk election security in Washington

Washington-DC

by: Jessi Turnure

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, (NEXSTAR) Thurston says with the ballot secure… it’s up to the voters. Days before the first votes of the 2020 presidential election… secretaries of state from around the country convened in Washington for their annual conference to discuss one of their biggest concerns.

After Russian interference in the 2016 election… polls from the Associated Press, NPR, PBS, and others… show many Americans are concerned about vote security…

But Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston says he and his counterparts are optimistic.

“We believe that this will probably be the most secure elections that we’ve ever had.”

Thurston says the confidence comes from new voting equipment in his… and many other… states.

But other worries remain… like how vulnerable online voter registration rolls could be to hackers.

“If anything does come up, we have that communication chain in place so we can address anything quickly.”

Republicans and Democrats in Congress remain divided over what should be done to protect the country’s elections.

“As far as the states go, I think we really appreciate it when the federal government stays out of a lot of how we run elections.”

But secretaries of state do welcome federal funding.

Congress appropriated hundreds of millions of dollars last month for election security efforts.

While states figure out how to match the funds and what to spend them on…

Thurston says with the ballot secure… it’s up to the voters.

“Come out to vote. It’s your right. It’s your duty.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

56°F Few Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories