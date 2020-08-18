Postmaster general rolls back on changes to USPS; Democrats want more

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers have criticized Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over cutbacks at the United States Postal Service that have slowed mail delivery and threatened mail-in voting.

Late Tuesday afternoon, DeJoy responded with a statement, promising to stop the cost-cutting for now.

“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded,” DeJoy said.

Lawmakers want to hear more from DeJoy.

“[We want] to make sure the American system, the American democracy is preserved through our postal service, ” Virginia Rep. Don Beyer said.

Beyer and Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton say damage has already been done, and the House will continue its push to investigate, increase funding and outlaw further cutbacks at the post office.

“If Louis Dejoy and Donald Trump are serious about protecting the postal service, they will give their blessing to this legislation,” Wexton said.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner says it’s time to give DeJoy the boot.

The president has accused Democrats of exaggerating the postal problems to create a political issue.

“This isn’t games and you have to get it right. I just want to get it right,” Trump said.

Virginia Rep. Rob Wittman says Democrats should back off for now.

“The bill that’s there doesn’t provide the necessary flexibility for the postal service,” Wittman said.

If the Postal Service Protection Bill passes in the House, Democrats want the Senate to act quickly to get the bill to the president’s desk.

