Pentagon: 11 U.S. troops were injured in Jan. 8 airstrike

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon’s chief spokesman says 11 U.S. troops were flown out of Iraq for evaluation of concussion-like symptoms in the days following an Iranian missile strike.

President Donald Trump had said the strike caused no harm to American forces.

The spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman, told reporters that one of the 11 was flown out of Iraq two days after the Jan. 8 attack.

The others were flown out Jan. 15.

Hoffman said Defense Secretary Mark Esper was not informed of the injuries until Thursday, and that this was in line with normal procedure.