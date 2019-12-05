Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Pelosi: House to draft articles of impeachment against Trump

Washington-DC

A House vote on impeachment could come before Christmas

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she’s recommending the House of Representatives draft articles of impeachment against President Trump.

The White House and Republicans fired back, saying they’re ready for a Senate trial.

“His wrongdoing strikes at the very heart of our Constitution,” said Pelosi.

Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-NV) supported Pelosi’s recommendation.

“The speaker is very good at counting votes so I think you will see Democrats moving as a group to move the article and vote in favor of impeachment,” said Titus.

Titus said the president’s actions violated the Constitution.

“Obstructing justice, jeopardizing national security, trying to bribe a foreign leader for personal gain,” she said.

Congressman Chris Stewart (R-UT) said there’s not enough evidence to impeach the president. If there was, Stewart said he’d join the Democrats.

“I mean, if there was actual proof, of course, I would,” he said. “My allegiance and my loyalty and my pledge is to the Constitution, not to this president, nor any president.”

A House vote on impeachment could come before Christmas. If that happens, the process will move to the Senate for a trial where Stewart said Republicans will have a real chance to defend the president.

“The Senate is going to be able to call witnesses that Adam Schiff wouldn’t allow us to call,” he said. “The Senate is going to be allowed to ask questions that Schiff wouldn’t allow us to ask.”

White House officials said they’re also confident a public Senate trial will benefit the president. And it’s almost certain the Senate will not vote to remove Trump from office unless major new evidence emerges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories