Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Oil prices tumble after Trump address on Iran

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — In an address to the nation, President Trump said tensions with Iran are easing — but oil prices tumbled immediately after the address.

Oil prices had already been fluctuating since Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Former national security adviser for the Trump campaign J.D. Gordon says the main reason the U.S. is in the Middle East is because of oil.

Gordon says oil prices will keep fluctuating until the U.S. and Iran reach stability.

“If we see more strikes by Iran or strikes from the United States against Iran,” says Gordon. “I think oil prices will go up.”

Texas Republican Congressman Michael McCaul says the U.S. is now the world’s leading oil producer.

“We have become energy independent in the United States and I think Texas is has led the way towards energy independence and that really has impacted our foreign policy,” says McCaul.

Trump says the U.S. will immediately impose economic sanctions on Iran and they will remain until Iran changes its behavior.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories