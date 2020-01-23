Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mayors focus on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Mayors from across the country are in Washington sharing tricks of the trade with people in positions just like theirs.

“There are a number of similarities in the issue that we’re all facing,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

Some of those issues Mayor Castor said are transportation, infrastructure and sustainability.

She said addressing climate change in the Tampa Bay area is getting more critical every day.

“We have to see what we can do to mitigate the effects of climate change while, at the same time, taking those steps to reduce our carbon footprint as a community,” she said.

The mayors said they value the connections they’re making at the conference.

“It’s mayors from my own region, from Texas, Alabama, Mississippi but also mayors from around the country that are at the cutting edge and doing innovative things,” Mayor Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, Louisiana said.

The conference is taking place while, right down the road, lawmakers are in the middle of an impeachment trial. The mayors said it’s not impacting their work.

“What’s going on, on the federal level really isn’t breaking through,” Castor added.

She said the mayors are focused on local issues and improving their local communities.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler agreed. He said city government is where things get done.

“I wish that Washington worked a little bit more like our cities because I think we could get a little bit more done,” Adler said.

The conference wraps up Friday with a visit to the White House. The mayors will meet with President Trump for a talk about transforming communities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

65°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories