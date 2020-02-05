Louisiana Sens. Bill Cassidy, John Kennedy vote to acquit Trump. Here’s what they said

(The Advertiser)- Louisiana’s two Republican U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy voted Wednesday afternoon to acquit President Donald Trump in the Senate’s impeachment trial as both had previously pledged.

Trump was acquitted on both articles of impeachment by the full Senate as expected. The Republican president was impeached by the Democrat controlled House of Representatives.

“The partisanship the founders warned against was reflected in the House’s vote with the only bipartisan votes being against impeachment,” Cassidy said in explaining his vote. “Failing to convince the people invites anger towards, disdain for and abandonment of the democratic process.

“The framers required a two-thirds Senate majority for removal to prevent partisanship so that removal only occurs after the House convinces its own members, the Senate and the American people.”

Kennedy said the House Democrats impeachment of Trump was a partisan, political effort to overturn the president’s 2016 election.

“I think the Democrats’ impeachment proceedings and articles of impeachment were and are fatally flawed,” Kennedy said. “The House Democrats’ impeachment proceedings were rigged.

“The House Democrats’ impeachment proceedings and articles are examples of swamped up Washington, D.C.”

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.