1  of  2
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Livid lawmakers confront high-ranking military officials over poor housing conditions for service members

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Military families filled a Senate hearing room Tuesday, joining livid lawmakers upset by living conditions on military bases across the country.

Families said they’ve faced mold, rats, roaches and basic appliance issues.

“I served in the Navy and you expect that, when you’re in the military, your housing is going to be something you want to live in,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said.

Scott questioned the panel of military officials from the Army, Navy and Air Force on the fastest way to correct the problem.

Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer asked Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy after the hearing if anyone will be held accountable.

“We’re putting mechanisms in place so that we can hold folks accountable,” he said.

Some of the senators pointed to delayed government funding as a potential cause to the military’s housing problems.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) said the passage of the looming National Defense Authorization Act is a necessary first step.

“That is going to provide a mechanism for each branch to really do the kind of job that they need to do to get the homeowners and get their military people into good shape,” Jones said.

Both Democrats and Republicans on the committee want a vote on the NDAA – ASAP. But they couldn’t say when it will happen.

As for an immediate fix for military families and their homes, some inside the hearing room will be spending the holidays in hotels holding out hope for a solution.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories