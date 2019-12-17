Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Live coverage: Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate

Washington-DC

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Committee on Rules is meeting Tuesday to set the guidelines for this week’s historic House vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The entire House of Representatives is on track to vote this week on the articles of impeachment against the president. The Judiciary Committee voted on Friday to pass two articles for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The House is expected to start debating Wednesday after the Rules Committee sets the parameters. A full House vote is expected before the holiday recess.

If the charges are approved by the full House, the impeachment will go to a trial in the Senate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

42°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

40°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
20 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

40°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories