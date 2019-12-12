Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LIVE COVERAGE: Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on articles of impeachment

Washington-DC

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday night to begin deliberations on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment Tuesday against the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The announcement came after weeks of public hearings in front of the House Intelligence Committee and Judiciary Committee. The two committees questioned key witnesses, law scholars and attorneys for each party.

Join J.B. Biunno and Keith Cate Wednesday for live coverage starting at 6:45 p.m. ET. They will be joined by Washington D.C. Correspondent Jessi Turnure, looking ahead at what to expect next from the impeachment inquiry.

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin its markup of the articles at 7 p.m. ET and will likely vote in the coming days. The full House is expected to vote by Christmas. If the charges are approved, they would be sent to the Senate for a trial.

Get caught up with previous impeachment coverage:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories