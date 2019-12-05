1  of  2
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Legal scholars testify as impeachment probe continues

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump began a new chapter Wednesday as the House Judiciary Committee heard from four legal experts to determine if the evidence presented by the House Intelligence Committee is in line with the Constitution’s interpretation of the term “impeachment” itself.

Heated exchanges began soon after the House Judiciary Committee gaveled in.

Despite several objections, Chairman of the Committee Congressman Jerry Nadler, D-New York, pressed on.

“Never before has a president engaged in a course of conduct that included all of the acts that most concerned the framers,” he said.

Congressman Doug Collins, R-Georgia, labeled the hearing as a sham.

“That the founding fathers would’ve found President Trump guilty is just simply malpractice with these facts before us,” he said.

Legal scholars testified whether or not the evidence against Trump fits the Constitution’s framework on impeachment.

“I do not think we have ever seen before a president who has doubled down on violating his oath,” Professor Pamela Karlan said.

“Evidence clearly constitutes impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors under the constitution,” Professor Noah Feldman said.

But Professor Jonathan Turley argues this will be the narrowest impeachment in history.

“I believe this impeachment not only fails to satisfy the standard of past impeachments but would create a dangerous precedent for future impeachments,” he said.

Regardless, Nadler said the facts before lawmakers are clear — and it’s up to the House Judiciary Committee to determine if there’s ground to stand on with impeachment.

“If it is true that President Trump has committed an impeachable offense or multiple impeachable offenses, then we must move swiftly to do our duty and charge him accordingly,” Nadler said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories