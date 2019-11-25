Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lawmakers create bill to fix farmworker shortage, help migrants earn US legal status

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Throughout California’s Central Valley last year, crops were left hanging, unpicked, and rotting.

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren says farmers lost out because they simply didn’t have enough workers to harvest.

“We do need a flow of farmworkers into the United States,” Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, (D) California, said. 

She and other California representatives are working to fix the problem.

She authored a bill to let migrant workers earn legal status in the U.S. through their work on American farms.

“They can get right with the law, and go ahead and do their work without fear. Also, farmers don’t have to worry they’re going to lose their workforce,” Lofgren said. 

“I don’t want anybody to blow this up because they say it’s amnesty. It’s far from that,” Congressman Doug LaMalfa, (R) California, said. 

Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa says after eight months of negotiation, the bill, known as the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, finally cleared the House Judiciary Committee.

He says bringing his Republican colleagues on board has not been easy.

But this bill, designed with farmers well being in mind, got 26 Democratic votes and 23 Republican. 

“We still need the border wall. I support that a hundred percent,” LaMalfa said. 

LaMalfa says the bill will actually help curb illegal immigration, by providing a legal means for migrants to work seasonally.

“I think when you look across the whole plane here you say, you know, this is pretty fair,” LaMalfa said. 

He says the bill also includes an e-verify system to make sure migrant workers aren’t overstaying their Visas.

The bill now moves to the full House where both Democrats and Republicans say they feel confident it’ll pass.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

45°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories