Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lawmakers call on Facebook to do more to protect users

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Facebook was once again in the hot seat on Capitol Hill Wednesday, with lawmakers questioning what they call deceptive and manipulative practices online and calling on the tech giant to do more to protect users.

“Millions of Americans have been affected by data breaches and privacy abuses,” Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said during a committee hearing. “The cost of failure to protect sensitive information is being pushed on millions of people who are being breached.”

Tristan Harris, who left Google to create the Center for Humane Technology, told lawmakers during the hearing that the government should force Facebook to protect user data.

“We’re basically moving from a lawful society to an unlawful virtual internet society,” he told lawmakers during the hearing. “We have a Pentagon to protect our physical borders. We don’t have a Pentagon to protect our digital borders.”

He also said the government needs to create rules to make sure Facebook removes false news from its platform.

“The natural function of these platforms is to reward conspiracy theories, outrage…” he said. “It’s the reason why all of you at home have crazier and crazier constituents who believe crazier and crazier things.”

But Facebook rejected assertions that it’s not doing enough to stop abuse.

“We know we have an important role to play at Facebook in addressing manipulation and deception on our platform,” Monika Bickert, Facebook’s vice president of global policy management, said. “Whether it’s terror propaganda, hate speech, threats of violence, child exploitation content … we go after it proactively to try to find it and remove it.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., doesn’t buy it.

“I will believe Facebook is serious about privacy and protecting consumers when they start taking action to do it,” he said.

Not everyone is on board with new regulations. Some House Republicans at Wednesday’s hearing say the government should focus on enforcing rules already on the books, fearing new ones could suppress free speech.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories