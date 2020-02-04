Live Now
Kennedy on Iowa Caucus delay: ‘It was the Gong Show’

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP/KLFY)- Sen. John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) offered his two-cents on the Iowa Caucuses with a pull-no-punches soundbite.

“It was the Gong Show. It made the hanging chads in Florida look like the model of efficiency,” the senator said Tuesday.

Democratic Party officials in Iowa are planning to release a majority of their delayed caucus results by 5 p.m., the Associate Press reported.

The party officials in Iowa told the presidential campaigns the news as chaos and confusion hung over Iowa and its first-in-the-nation presidential contest. Frustrated presidential candidates plowed ahead in their quest for nomination, most of them already in next-up New Hampshire.

All claimed to be encouraged by Iowa voters in Monday’s voting, especially Vermont Sen. Bernie Senators and Pete Buttigieg of Indiana.

Republican President Donald Trump mocked them all and their party and said he was the only one who could claim a victory in Iowa.

“Whoever was in charge in Iowa implemented a new calculation or numbering or counting system and they didn’t check it out first,” Kennedy added. “What bunch of chuckle heads.”

