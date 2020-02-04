Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Iowa Democratic Party officials to address delay in release of caucus results

Washington-DC

by: KELOLAND News, WHO-TV Staff, and Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, IA (KELO/WHO-TV/AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party is expected to address the media following the delay in releasing results from Monday’s caucuses.

Party chair Troy Price is expected to speak at the Media Filing Center in Des Moines at 3:45 p.m. CST.

Earlier in the day, Democratic Party officials in Iowa said they planned to release a majority of their delayed caucus results by 4 p.m. CST.

Technical problems delayed the release of results from the first-in-the-nation contest, leaving campaigns and the public waiting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories