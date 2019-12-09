House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on impeachment evidence

Live Now
Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Both sides of the aisle stuck to their talking points Monday as impeachment hearings continued. 

The House Judiciary committee unpacked a report from the Intelligence Committee that could serve as the basis for articles of impeachment. 

“The Trump Ukraine report lays out powerful, clear, uncontradicted evidence that the President used his office to ask a foreign power to cheat an election,” said Rep. Swalwell. 

California Congressman Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., serves on both committees. 

“Yes, this relates to Ukraine, but we’ve gotten a pretty good sense of the presidents behavior as it relates to using the office in the Russian investigation that we conducted,” he said. 

Democrats say the evidence is uncontested. 

“The facts are clear, we know the President, there’s overwhelming evidence he abused his power,” said Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.

From Republicans, through the impeachment hearings thus far, we’ve heard different defenses of the president. But one theme in their defense has remained constant.

“The first calls for his impeachment came days after the 2016 election,” said Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.

Republican Congressman McClintock echoed his fellow Republicans, arguing that Democrats have had it out for the president since the day he won the election. 

“They’ve been casting around for one pretext after another,” he said. 

Both in and outside the hearing room, lawmakers from both parties are sticking to their familiar talking points, hoping to win over the public. 

