Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Democrats hope to hear from Bolton in Senate impeachment trial

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats are still pushing for President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify in the Senate impeachment trial.

“No trial will be a fair trial without witnesses and documents and John Bolton is a key witness,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said.

Senator Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, believes Bolton may have first-hand knowledge that could shed light on critical moments in which aid to Ukraine was being held up for political dirt on Trump’s political rivals.

“We’re not asking for them to come in and testify about something that is extraneous and irrelevant. We’re talking about relevant information,” Casey said. “I don’t know if John Bolton has evidence that is exculpatory for the president, in other words, that benefits the president, we don’t know that.”

Regardless, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said he has the votes to proceed with the Senate impeachment trial without calling new witnesses.

Bolton said previously he would testify if he was subpoenaed by the Senate, but Trump said he would, in turn, invoke executive privilege to block such testimony from happening.

“He would know nothing about what we’re talking about,” Trump said.

But Schumer said if Bolton is subpoenaed, Trump’s executive privilege won’t stop him from testifying.

Even some Republicans, like Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, support hearing Bolton testify.

“The Clinton impeachment process allowed for witnesses to be determined after the opening arguments, I’m comfortable with that process,” Romney said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Foggy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Foggy early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Foggy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories