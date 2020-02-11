Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Democrats claim Trump’s proposed budget cuts to health care put patients at risk

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Democrats claim President Donald Trump’s proposed budget means fewer healthcare options for millions of Americans, including those most at risk.

The administration said the proposed cuts aim to make paying for healthcare more efficient.

The proposed budget cuts Medicare and Medicaid spending by hundreds of billions of dollars over the next decade cuts Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) said puts millions at risk.

“The Trump health care agenda creates hundreds of cracks in the safety net that vulnerable Americans are going to fall through,” Wyden said.

Washington Sen. Patty Murry said the president’s proposal continues his efforts to limit options for at-risk Americans.

“We’ve now had three years of this president making and breaking promises of health care at every single turn and jeopardizing people’s coverage in the process,” Murry said.

Last week during his State of the Union address, Trump promised patients will be protected under his plan.

“We will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions, and we will always protect your Medicare and we will always protect your Social Security,” Trump said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said this budget proposal goes directly against that.

“The president’s budget makes clear that his pledge at the State of the Union that he protect Americans with preexisting conditions is nothing less than a bald-faced lie,” Schumer said.

Democrats said the administration should explore making Medicare more flexible.

“Medicare should be able to negotiate group prices,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI). “I mean, the VA does that for veterans and cuts prices about 40 percent.”

But if history is a guide, Congress’ final approved budget will look drastically different than what the president is currently proposing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories