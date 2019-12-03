1  of  2
Constitutional expert from Clinton impeachment weighs in on Trump

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — As impeachment hearings continue Wednesday, members of the House Judiciary are preparing to hear from constitutional experts about what it means to commit an impeachable offense.

One expert who testified during the Clinton impeachment is now weighing in. 

Susan Bloch has a front row seat to history. 

“Well it was an honor to be called and it was a challenge,” Bloch said. 

 In 1998, she was called to testify before the House Judiciary Committee as a constitutional expert on the first day of the Clinton impeachment hearings.

“The main source of contention, it was do you really want to impeach a president for lying about misbehaving in the Oval Office sexually?” Bloch explains. 

As a new round of impeachment hearings begin, four different constitutional experts will be called to fulfill the same role Block did in 1998.

Bloch says she believes President Trump did abuse his power to benefit his personal political affairs. 

“I believe it is impeachable,” Bloch said. “I don’t think there’s a good argument that it isn’t.”

President Trump has already derided the hearings Wednesday. 

He and his attorneys say they won’t be participating. 

“It’s very much a kangaroo court and I think it robs the proceedings of any legitimacy,” Republican Congressman Tom McClintock said. 

Rep. McClintock who sits on the Judiciary Committee agrees the process is unfair. 

“It’s going to be three left wing college professors talking about impeachment and one token republican witness,” Rep. McClintock said. 

Bloch says partisanship is playing a role. 

“I think we’re definitely in a more partisan time,” Bloch said. 

But she adds, impeachment is always a political process. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

