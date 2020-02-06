Congressman Steve Scalise supports repercussions for Nancy Pelosi’s speech ripping

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise is showing support for a new resolution to hold Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi accountable for tearing up the transcript of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address.

Scalise posted to Facebook on Feb. 5, calling Pelosi’s behavior “disgraceful” saying “she must be held accountable.”

“Ripping up the President’s official State of the Union speech with the nation watching is beneath the dignity of the House of Representatives,” Scalise said.

The resolution was introduced by Texas Representative Kay Granger.

“Speaker Pelosi’s actions last night were appalling and shameful. Regardless of her personal feelings, she had a responsibility to conduct herself with civility as the presiding officer representing the House of Representatives. She is not the Speaker of the Democrats, but of the People’s House,” Granger said. “Not only were her actions disrespectful of the Office of the President and the millions of Americans who elected President Trump, they were a slap in the face to the American heroes and their families he honored in his address.”

House Judiciary Committee member Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Wednesday he will be filing ethics charges against Pelosi over what he called her “temper tantrum.”