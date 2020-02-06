Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Congressman Steve Scalise supports repercussions for Nancy Pelosi’s speech ripping

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise is showing support for a new resolution to hold Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi accountable for tearing up the transcript of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address.

Scalise_1542496646864.jpg

Scalise posted to Facebook on Feb. 5, calling Pelosi’s behavior “disgraceful” saying “she must be held accountable.”

“Ripping up the President’s official State of the Union speech with the nation watching is beneath the dignity of the House of Representatives,” Scalise said.

The resolution was introduced by Texas Representative Kay Granger.

“Speaker Pelosi’s actions last night were appalling and shameful. Regardless of her personal feelings, she had a responsibility to conduct herself with civility as the presiding officer representing the House of Representatives. She is not the Speaker of the Democrats, but of the People’s House,” Granger said. “Not only were her actions disrespectful of the Office of the President and the millions of Americans who elected President Trump, they were a slap in the face to the American heroes and their families he honored in his address.”

House Judiciary Committee member Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Wednesday he will be filing ethics charges against Pelosi over what he called her “temper tantrum.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

42°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

48°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories