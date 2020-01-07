Live Now
Congressional Dems introduce War Powers Resolution

Washington-DC

The move comes in the wake of a US airstrike that killed a top Iranian general

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As tensions continue to escalate after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general, some members of Congress are introducing a War Powers Resolution to prevent the president from taking action without congressional approval.

Democratic lawmakers worry the U.S. is on the brink of a war with Iran.

“The president shouldn’t be able to commit us to a war without the approval of the Congress,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR). “Iran is certainly got a history of being unpredictable; the president has a history of being unpredictable.”

Democrats are introducing war powers resolutions in both the Senate and the House in an attempt to put a check on President Trump.

Sen. Wyden said the measure “ensures that Congress goes on record as to whether-or-not the United States should go to war.”

But some Republicans support the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“We are not at war with Iran and that’s a very clear statement: we are not at war with Iran. Our issue is not with the Iranian people,” said Sen. Tim Lankford (R-OK).

“I think it’s good that he’s gone,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD).

But the senators were not as supportive about the escalating rhetoric on Twitter from both Iranian officials and President Trump.

“I would prefer, at least, that discussion about that occur between our generals and the president and his team and not in the public,” said Sen. Thune.

The Trump administration said Soleimani was killed to prevent a future attack but gave few details.

“A lot of lives were saved; they were planning something,” said Trump. “And you’re going to be hearing about it or at least various people in Congress will hear about it.”

