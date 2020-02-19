Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Census Bureau’s new ad campaign targets minorities

Washington-DC

The campaign looks to reach historically underrepresented communities

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Census Bureau has begun to roll out a $500 million advertising campaign in anticipation of the 2020 Census.

The bureau said most of the advertising focuses on reaching minorities and historically underrepresented communities.

“We have ads specifically targeting African-Americans as a group,” said Kendall Johnson of the Census Bureau. “We also have ads in Haitian creole for the Haitian audience. We have ads that focus on the Afro-Caribbean audience [as well].”

Critics of the campaign argue the bureau is not doing enough to clear up confusion about the controversial citizenship question. The NALEO Educational Fund’s Mario Beovides said there are still a many people who don’t know the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the survey cannot contain a question asking the status of a respondent’s citizenship.

“There is a lot of hesitation among the Latino community as to participating in the upcoming Census,” said Beovides.

A representative from the Census Bureau claims the new ads emphasize that personal information is not shared with anyone including government agencies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
54°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
54°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
57°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar