Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

California mayors urge White House to help with homeless crisis

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Some California mayors who are in Washington, D.C. this week for the U.S. Conference of Mayors took advantage of their time in the nation’s capital to urge the White House to help with the state’s homeless crisis. 

The mayors involved are hopeful the negotiation is working. 

Putting partisanship aside, California lawmakers are hoping to partner with the Trump Administration to curb the homeless crisis plaguing the state. 

“This is an issue that is never to be weaponized,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetii. “It’s not partisan. It’s not Democrat. It’s not Republican.”

Late last year, Mayor Garcetti took an unprecedented step by inviting Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson to Los Angeles to get directly involved.

“He was traumatized as any human being would be walking through, seeing tent after tent,” he said. 

Mayor Garcetii says he’s now working with HUD to secure funding plus FEMA trailers for emergency housing. 

“We’re trying to help him look at what solutions work,” he explains.  

And while optimistic, negotiations are ongoing. Mayor Garcetti’s staff met with HUD officials earlier this week, and the Mayor and Secretary Carson are set to meet in person on Friday.

“If it is possible to partner in a way that brings the resources of the federal government, we’re all open to it,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. 

Mayor Steinberg chairs California’s statewide homeless task force. 

Last week, the task force made state-owned land available for counties and cities to build affordable housing and he says HUD should do the same with federal land.  

“Opening access to federal lands would be a huge boost,” Mayor Steinberg said. 

California Governor Gavin Newsom made that request in a letter to Secretary Carson on Tuesday saying “only housing and services solve homelessness.”

HUD did not respond to multiple requests for a comment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories