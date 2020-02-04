Bill Cassidy says he will vote to acquit President Trump

Trump’s acquittal is all but certain in the Senate, where his Republican allies hold the majority and there’s nowhere near the two-thirds needed for removal.

WASHINGTON (WWL-TV) — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said Tuesday that he would vote against two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Cassidy blamed the House of Representatives, arguing that the chamber developed a poor case against Trump that sacrificed “thoroughness for political timing.”

Trump was impeached by the House last month on charges that he abused power and obstructed Congress as he tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, using military aid as leverage as the ally fought Russia. He is charged with then blocking the congressional probe of his actions.

Cassidy argued the Framers meant for impeachment to happen only when a crime approached levels as severe as treason or bribery.

“The allegation against President Trump was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt, and it does not meet that high threshold. I shall vote against Article 1,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy added that the second charge, obstruction of congress, should have been resolved through the judicial system before being added to impeachment.

Trump’s acquittal is all but certain in the Senate, where his Republican allies hold the majority and there’s nowhere near the two-thirds needed for conviction and removal.

Cassidy joined Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who slammed the drive to impeach the president as “the most rushed, least fair and least thorough” in history.

The final vote on whether to remove the president is set for Wednesday.