Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

At DC summit, Illinois mayors seek road solutions

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The leaders of Illinois cities met with their senators while in Washington for the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and while there was a lot to discuss, one issue rose above the rest.

“Infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said. “We need to update everything from our roads to our rails to our airports.”

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico and Evanston Mayor Stephen Hagerty said cities all around Illinois desperately need federal dollars to repair deteriorating roads and bridges.

“All of a sudden, it will be front and center when a bridge collapses,” Hagerty said.

The mayors spent nearly an hour Thursday morning with Duckworth and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. The senators said they listened and are dedicated to finding solutions.

But Durbin also noted little can be done until Republican President Donald Trump is on board.

“President Trump promised an infrastructure bill,” Durbin said. “We’re hoping we have one.”

He said the president should consider raising the federal gas tax to pay for roads, noting it “hasn’t been touched in a long, long time.”

Most mayors said they left the meeting feeling optimistic.

“We have a lot of challenges, but also we have a lot of hope,” Chirico said.

Other issues the mayors brought up included climate change and flooding, as well as new Illinois’ new recreational marijuana law.

Durbin said he is working on decriminalizing marijuana on the federal level so that cannabis business owners in his home state can operate more freely. He said the federal government must conduct studies to debunk lingering unsubstantiated misconceptions about marijuana.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories