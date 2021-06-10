‘America is back’: Biden pledges vaccine aid during foreign trip

President Joe Biden says he will focus on strengthening ties with allies while standing up to adversaries

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden is now in Europe for his first foreign trip and says his goals include restoring diplomatic relationships with allies while standing up to adversaries like Russia.

As part of his trip on Thursday, Biden announced the U.S. is donating 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to 92 low-income countries in need of vaccines around the world.

“America is back,” Biden said. “And democracies of the world are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges.”

Those challenges include fighting the ongoing pandemic. The U.S. donation of half-a-billion Pfizer vaccines is in addition to the $2 billion already donated to the world vaccine fund, COVAX. Biden will also call on other leading democracies to contribute to the world’s vaccine supply.

The president will have a packed schedule while abroad.

“I’m heading to the G7 then to the NATO ministerial and then to meet with Mr. Putin to let him know what I want him to know,” Biden said.

The president says he wants a stable relationship with Russia but warns cyber attacks stemming from that country and interference in U.S. elections must stop or there will be consequences.

Biden emphasizes that having stronger relationships with democratic allies will be helpful when it comes to standing up to adversaries and competitors like Russia and China.