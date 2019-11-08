LITTLE FIREFIGHTER: This 3-year-old is practicing his fire safety and CPR skills.
3-year-old trains as a firefighter
Abbeville65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous