Williams Scholar Academy requiring COVID-19 testing before entering classroom

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Before students and staff can walk into the classrooms at Williams Scholar Academy, they must be tested for the coronavirus.

When WSA students arrive on campus, the administration directs them to where they should go, and teachers wait for them with a warm welcome.

Owner and co-leader Dr. Twyla Williams Daymond says over 120 students and staff were tested on-campus prior to the first day of school

All tests came back negative.

“It kind of gives us a baseline so that if something does occur, we can do better tracking and tracing what’s going on and we can ensure a safe campus for both our teachers and students,” Daymond said.

Services are also offered to students, staff, and parents throughout the year.

The academy is partnering with Iberia Comprehensive Health to administer tests bi-weekly, and vaccines as needed.

“We are also able to routinely test our campus so that we can see where we are health-wise to be as safe as possible.”

WSA is the only school within the parish that required on-site testing and offered optional vaccinations before the first day.

Daymond encourages other schools to do the same.

“If you can start and know what your data is going forward it would really help the district track and trace what’s going on,” Daymond said.

Services are offered to staff, students, and family by appointment only, free of cost.