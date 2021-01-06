Waitr expands delivery service to Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Officials with the Lafayette-based food-delivery service Waitr confirmed they have expanded their footprint to include the city of Abbeville.

Until Feb. 1, Waitr users can get free delivery by using the promo code “ABBEVILLE” at checkout. Waitr is currently looking for drivers in Abbeville. Those interested can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver.

“The Abbeville expansion announcement comes as Waitr has reinforced its commitment to the local Lafayette community over the past six months, implementing several initiatives around customer and restaurant service,” stated Media Relations Director Dean Turcol in a press release. “Waitr began alcohol delivery, same-day grocery delivery, and no-Contact delivery offerings for all restaurant and grocery orders.”

Waitr also expanded its delivery hours in the greater Lafayette area. Customers can use the popular app from 7am-11pm on weekdays, with closing times extended until 11:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The expanded hours give customers more time to order their favorite foods from the area’s top dining establishments; restaurants the opportunity for more orders; and drivers the opportunity to make more deliveries.